BBNaija: Tobi Bakre And Tiwa Savage Meet — Nigeria Today

BBNaija: Tobi Bakre And Tiwa Savage Meet
Former 2018 bbnaija housemate, Tobi meets with mavin first lady and mother one , Tiwa savage at yesterday #pepsilituation event held in lagos.
The bbnaija 2nd runner up took to his instgaram story to share this selfie photo with tiwa savage.
See photo below
