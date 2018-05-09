 BBNaija! Tobi fights Alex for recording him in her Instagram live (Video) — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BBNaija! Tobi fights Alex for recording him in her Instagram live (Video)

Posted on May 9, 2018 in BBNaija, Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

A video has emerged of fromer housemate of Big Brother Naija ‘lovebirds’ Alex and Tobi having a disagreement in public over Alex showing off on her Instagram live. The couple who have insisted on several occasions that they are not dating were seated in the back seat of a vehicle, as commuters passed by and […]

The post BBNaija! Tobi fights Alex for recording him in her Instagram live (Video) appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.