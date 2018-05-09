BBNaija! Tobi Replies Follower Who Called Alex His Wife & a Village Girl — Nigeria Today

BBNaija! Tobi Replies Follower Who Called Alex His Wife & a Village Girl
Former Big Brother Naija housemate, Tobi Bakre replied at a fan who came for “his wife”, Alex tagging her as a village girl, who keeps attaching herself to him. This came after Tobi shared a picture of himself with Banky W and wrote as the caption: “Also met the Major General today. Senior Capito […]
The post BBNaija! Tobi Replies Follower Who Called Alex His Wife & a Village Girl appeared first on Timeofgist.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!