BBNaija: Why Cee-C was not disqualified – John Ugbe, Mnet boss — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija: Why Cee-C was not disqualified – John Ugbe, Mnet boss

John Ugbe MD/CEO Multichoice has explained why Big Brother Naija housemate, Cee-C wasn’t disqualified from the show.

He spoke at a press briefing held in honour of the finalists.s Ugbe said Cee-C and others made it to the final stage because they adhered to the rules of the house.

Many had expected that Cee-c, who was adjudged to be the most controversial housemate on the show disqualified due to her attitude; but she surprisingly made it to the final stage.

From injuring Lolu, fighting Tobi, destroying her Payporte party dress, Cee-c was christened ‘Margaret Thatcher’ of the BBNaija house by viewers.

Ugbe also faulted the earlier claim in some quarters that some housemates were placed into the house by the sponsors to win the show.

He said: “Those questions about her (Cee-c) disqualification would always come. I think when the show started; there was a perception that some housemates were placed into the house by the sponsors to win the show. Then it switched by the next week

“At every point, the housemates were aware of the rules of being in the house, and those were adhered to throughout.

“At the end of the day guys, it’s a game, and the rules were adhered to. Throughout the time the housemates were in the house, there was fairness.

“At a time we heard about the votes, and then, week after week, we published those percentages and people saw the reality behind the numbers.

“Often times when people complain and we ask them: “Did you vote?” They tell you – “I actually forgot to vote.”

