BBNaija!’I Have Moved On’ – Nina’s Boyfriend Reveals — Nigeria Today

BBNaija!’I Have Moved On’ – Nina’s Boyfriend Reveals

Collins, a former boyfriend of one of the former housemates, Nina has said he has moved on with his life and that’s all that matters. In a chat with Sunday Scoop, Collins said; “I really don’t want to comment on this issue. I have moved on with my life and that’s all that matters.” When […]

The post BBNaija!’I Have Moved On’ – Nina’s Boyfriend Reveals appeared first on Timeofgist.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

