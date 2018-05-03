 BBNaija’s CeeC To Proceed To Film School For Script Writing — Nigeria Today
BBNaija’s CeeC To Proceed To Film School For Script Writing

Posted on May 3, 2018 in BBNaija, Entertainment | 0 comments

Cynthia Nwadiora, a.k.a CeeC, BBNaija’s `Double Wahala’ 1st runner-up, says she will be going to a film school to study script writing. CeeC, spoke with News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) when she was hosted on Wednesday at the Laurent-Perrier night by Play Network Nigeria, in Abuja. “I want to write scripts that would portray strong […]

