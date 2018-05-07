BBNaija’s Tobi Bakre believes he’s not a gossip, but do we agree? — Nigeria Today

#BBNaija’s Tobi Bakre believes he’s not a gossip, but do we agree?

Big Brother Naija 3 has come and gone – 85 whole days of housing twenty people from different worlds in one house – but the conversation will not stop until…

A little reminder: the third edition of Big Brother (Double Wahala) ended on a ‘Miraculous’ note with Cee-C following suit and Tobi Bakre getting to the finish line as the 2nd Runner-Up; just as widely predicted. And just as is the tradition (media tour) of the show, Tobi Bakre appeared on Rubbin’ Minds with Ebuka Obi- Uchendu.

While on the show, the 23-year-old took time out to clarify some issues he was disliked for by fans; one of which is being a gossip and of course his so-called relationship with another former housemate, Alex.

After Tobi’s profound ‘double wahala’ (which was the trend while it lasted) with Cee-C, Alex came into the picture and literally everyone had thought that the “Tolex” ship would become a reality after the house but Tobi turned things around saying he and Alex remained friends and he cannot be thinking of a relationship when his bank account is empty.

“We are friends. I think we like each other but in the outside world, it is a different ball game.”

He adds, “Like me personally (sic), there is no love when my bank account is not smiling. My emotions are zero when I am not where I want to be in life.

“I like the girl, but the way she is right now, a relationship won’t work. I need her to establish herself.”

Believing such is quite a herculean task considering the duo have been all around each other before and after their time in the house.

But… are we allowed to counter whatever he says?

Aside from the ‘Tolex’ phenomenon, Tobi was widely regarded as a gossip and as we know, such kind of attitude from a guy kind of irritates people in a society that is regarded as conservative.

The dislike for Tobi grew from this, but as we might not know, ‘complaining only hides the real evil’: many did not believe Tobi quickly moved on from Cee-C and became friends with Alex. Besides, why should he talk about other housemates?

Without mincing words, the general belief is that gossiping is synonymous with the female gender and not for the male child and this belief has been passed on for generations without proper thought. Even so-called educated ones hold on to this widespread propaganda.

Let’s go a bit further: Robb Willer, a psychologist at the University of California, Berkeley, says “Gossip gets a bad rap, but we’re finding evidence that it plays a critical role in the maintenance of social order.

“Spreading information about the person whom they had seen behave badly tended to make people feel better, quieting the frustration that drove their gossip.”

And when asked what his worst expression was when he got out of the house Tobi said the word ‘gossip’ was coined in the house.

“The fact that I confide in this person today should not be seen as gossip.”

Tobi says he sees nothing wrong in relaying his feelings to fellow housemates he called friends, so why should he be regarded as a gossip?

Watch the interview below:

