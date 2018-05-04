Be neutral during elections, PDP tells Kwara traditional rulers — Nigeria Today

Be neutral during elections, PDP tells Kwara traditional rulers

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Kwara has appealed to traditional rulers in the state to be neutral during the 2019 general elections.

The Chairman of the party in the state, Iyiola Oyedepo, made the appeal when he visited the Olusin of Isanlu-Isin, Oba Solomon Adogbajale.

A statement issued on Friday in Ilorin by the party’s Publicity Secretary in the state, Dr Rex Olawoye, quoted Oyedepo as saying that “royal fathers should be neutral in the scheme of things as far as politics is concerned.’’

Urging the monarchs to “ see all political parties as your babies,” Oyedepo also said the people at the grassroots could not afford to sit on the fence during the polls.

He also urged the Alofa of Ilofa in Oke Ero Local Government Area, Oba Samuel Dada, to embrace neutrality during the elections.

“We are all your children and you should see us and treat us equally without any preferential treatment; every political party that comes to you deserves your royal blessing,” Oyedepo said.

The statement said the PDP chairman also visited the Olupo of Ajasse-Ipo, Oba Dhikirullah Woleola, the Olomu-in-Council as well as held town hall meetings with residents of the three local governments.

