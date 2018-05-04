‘Beat Saber’ becomes highest-rated Steam game on Star Wars Day — Nigeria Today

‘Beat Saber’ becomes highest-rated Steam game on Star Wars Day

Beat Saber, a new VR title for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, has become the highest rated Steam game on Star Wars Day. Although not affiliated with Star Wars, the inspiration is clear, and the achievements fits the day.

The post ‘Beat Saber’ becomes highest-rated Steam game on Star Wars Day appeared first on Digital Trends.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

