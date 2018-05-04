 ‘Beat Saber’ becomes highest-rated Steam game on Star Wars Day — Nigeria Today
‘Beat Saber’ becomes highest-rated Steam game on Star Wars Day

Posted on May 4, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Beat Saber, a new VR title for Oculus Rift and HTC Vive, has become the highest rated Steam game on Star Wars Day. Although not affiliated with Star Wars, the inspiration is clear, and the achievements fits the day.

