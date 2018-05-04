 Behind the Smoke Screen: An Authoritarian New President — Nigeria Today
Behind the Smoke Screen: An Authoritarian New President

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Africa, Opinion | 0 comments

After the 2017 elections, the hopes ordinary Angolans placed on President João Lourenço were so high that many regarded him as a gift from God. Next September, his predecessor, José Eduardo dos Santos, will finally step down from the leadership of the ruling MPLA, after 39 years. The combined imperial powers of the country’s presidency […]

