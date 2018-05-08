Best Dressed Menswear Looks At The Met Gala 2018 — Nigeria Today

Best Dressed Menswear Looks At The Met Gala 2018

Lots of eye catching designs floated up the red carpet for one of the highlights of the fashion calendar – The Met Gala. This year’s religion-themed Gala saw shimmering golds, reds and fuchsia, in crowns and in crosses, and even a pair of giant wings. The best Menswear looks at the Met Gala 2018: Chadwick […]

The post Best Dressed Menswear Looks At The Met Gala 2018 appeared first on Ngyab.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Ngyab. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

