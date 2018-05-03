'Bet he's still better than Llorente' – Real Madrid legend Raul trains with Tottenham, fans get excited - Eurosport.co.uk — Nigeria Today

‘Bet he’s still better than Llorente’ – Real Madrid legend Raul trains with Tottenham, fans get excited – Eurosport.co.uk
Eurosport.co.uk
'Bet he's still better than Llorente' – Real Madrid legend Raul trains with Tottenham, fans get excited
Eurosport.co.uk
Real Madrid great Raul was pictured training with Tottenham on Thursday – but any Spurs fans hoping the Spaniard was about to come out of retirement will be disappointed. ADVERTISING. inRead invented by Teads. The 40-year-old, who hung up his boots in …
Raul joins Tottenham Hotspur training session as part of coaching course
Raul takes part in Tottenham training as Real Madrid legend works towards his professional coaching badges
PHOTOS: Real Madrid Legend Raul Trains With Spurs As He Begins Coaching Qualifications
