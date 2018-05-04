Big Brother 2018: Miracle reveals what he’ll do for Nina [Video] — Nigeria Today

Big Brother 2018: Miracle reveals what he’ll do for Nina [Video]
Big Brother Naija 2018 winner, Miracle, has revealed what he’ll do for his lover, Nina. Nina and Miracle have continued their love life outside the reality show that ended 2 weeks ago. Just yesterday, they met the governor of Imo State, Rochas Okorocha, who danced with them and rewarded them with N2 million each, afterwards. […]
