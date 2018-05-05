Biggest football rivalry El Clasico live on GOtv — Nigeria Today

Biggest football rivalry El Clasico live on GOtv

GOtv subscribers will, on Sunday, May 6th, have the opportunity of watching the world’s biggest club football rivalry when La Liga champions, Barcelona, host their rivals and UEFA Champions League finalists, Real Madrid, in the famed El Clasico at the Camp Nou.

The game, which is the 176th meeting between both teams, will be broadcast live on SuperSport Select 4 (channel 34) at 7.30pm to GOtv MAX subscribers. The game will also see arguably two of football’s biggest talents, Barca’s Lionel Messi and Madrid’s Cristiano Ronaldo, going head to head. Barcelona legend and captain, Andres Iniesta, will also be aiming to bow out on a high in what would be his last El Clasico game, after announcing that he will quit the club at the end of the season.

Despite Barcelona already crowned champions following their 4-2 victory over Deportivo La Coruna in their last match, the clash with Real Madrid is certain to be a blockbuster given the decades of rivalry and the declaration by Madrid captain, Sergio Ramos, that Barca would not be given a guard of honour. Following an 0-3 loss at the Santiago Bernabeu in the last El Clasico, Real Madrid would be gunning for revenge, having also recently qualified for the UEFA Champions League final by seeing off the threat from German giants, Bayern Munich.

Barcelona, on the other hand, will be seeking more relief for their quarter-final exit in the UEFA Champions League by beating their rivals to complete an El Clasico double.

Speaking on the game’s coverage, Martin Mabutho, General Manager, Sales and Marketing, MultiChoice Nigeria, said: “MultiChoice Nigeria is thrilled to bring football’s greatest club rivalry to Nigerians. The rivalry between Barcelona and Real Madrid goes back decades, with both clubs boasting some of the most passionate fans around the world. Nigeria is no different, as the country has one of the biggest representations of both clubs. The game is widely regarded as one of the biggest in league football globally, and our GOtv viewers can tune in to GOtv Max this weekend to catch all of the action.”

Also available on Sunday is the match between Atletico Madrid and Espanyol at 3:10pm on SuperSport Select 4 (channel 34). The line-up on GOtv equally includes the English Premier League clash between West Brom and Tottenham Hotspur on Saturday at 3:00pm on SuperSport Select 2 (channel 32).

