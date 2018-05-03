Bill proposing health warnings in alcohol adverts passes 2nd reading — Nigeria Today

Bill proposing health warnings in alcohol adverts passes 2nd reading

A Bill for an Act to make it mandatory for health warning on Advertisements of Alcoholic products in Nigeria and other related matters on Thursday passed second reading in the House of Representatives. This followed a bill sponsored by Rep. Danasabe Hosea (Taraba-PDP). Leading the debate on the motion, Hosea expressed concern that alcoholic drinks […]

The post Bill proposing health warnings in alcohol adverts passes 2nd reading appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

