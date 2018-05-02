 Biohacker Aaron Traywick Found Dead In A Spa — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Biohacker Aaron Traywick Found Dead In A Spa

Posted on May 2, 2018 in News, World | 0 comments

A biohacker who became infamous after apparently injecting himself with an untested herpes drug in front of an audience has been found dead. Aaron Traywick’s body had been discovered in a spa room in Washington DC on Sunday, local police said. Vice News reported that Traywick had been using a flotation therapy tank. The 28-year-old was […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Biohacker Aaron Traywick Found Dead In A Spa appeared first on Leadership Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Leadership Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.