Biosimilars Market Is Expected To Grow 26.29% CAGR till 2025 - Expert Consulting — Nigeria Today

Biosimilars Market Is Expected To Grow 26.29% CAGR till 2025
The global Biosimilars Market was valued at USD 3.23 billion in 2016 and is projected to reach USD 26.40 billion by 2025, growing at a CAGR of 26.29% from 2017 to 2025. A biosimilar (also known as follow-on biologic or subsequent entry biologic) is a …
