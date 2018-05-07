Birnin Gwari killings: Buhari orders establishment of battalion of Nigerian Army — Nigeria Today

Birnin Gwari killings: Buhari orders establishment of battalion of Nigerian Army

President Muhammadu Buhari has ordered the establishment of a permanent battalion of the Nigerian Army in the troubled Birnin Gwari area of Kaduna state.

Making this known on Sunday, Kaduna state governor Nasir El Rufai who was reacting to the latest killings of innocent Nigerians by armed bandits in the area said engagements between the state and the Federal Government have yielded results, as President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the establishment of a permanent battalion of the Nigerian Army in the Birnin Gwari general area.

The latest attacks left about 27 persons dead with scores injured and in very critical condition. The Governor described the latest attack as unfortunate while condoling with the people of the Birnin-Gwari Emirate Council.

“The Kaduna State Government has received with sadness reports of the murder of our citizens by bandits in Birnin Gwari. The government has sent a message of condolence to the people of Birnin Gwari Emirate.

“The Kaduna State Government is deeply committed to overcoming the unfortunate criminality and banditry being carried out against innocent citizens in Birnin Gwari Local Government Area,” he said.

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

Share this: Facebook

Twitter

WhatsApp

Google

Tumblr

LinkedIn

Skype

Pocket

Reddit

Print

Pinterest

