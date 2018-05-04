 Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Remains Supported — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Remains Supported

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Key Points

  • Bitcoin cash price started consolidating gains above the $1,420 level against the US Dollar.
  • There is a major bullish trend line forming with support at $1,440 on the hourly chart of the BCH/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair may correct a few points in the near term, but it remains supported above $1,420.

Bitcoin cash price is placed nicely in a bullish zone against the US Dollar. BCH/USD may perhaps resume its upside once the current correction is over.

Bitcoin Cash Price Consolidation

After a major upside move above the $1,500 level, bitcoin cash price faced sellers against the US Dollar. The price traded as high as $1,538 before starting a downside correction. It declined and moved below the $1,500 support to start a short-term correction. It is currently testing the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $1,240 low to $1,538 high.

However, there are many supports on the downside on the way up to $1,400. First, there is a major bullish trend line forming with support at $1,440 on the hourly chart of the BCH/USD pair. Second, the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $1,240 low to $1,538 high. Third, the 100 hourly simple moving average near the $1,400 level. Finally, the 50% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $1,240 low to $1,538 high at $1,389. Having said that, there are very less chances that the pair may correct below $1,400 in the short term.

Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis BCH USD

Looking at the chart, the price remains supported above the $1,420 level. On the upside, the $1,500 level is an initial resistance, followed by the $1,540 level. A break above the stated $1,540 level might open the doors for more gains towards $1,600.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for BCH/USD is slowly moving in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BCH/USD has moved below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,420

Major Resistance Level – $1,500

The post Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Remains Supported appeared first on NewsBTC.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.