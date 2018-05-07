Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Testing Key Support — Nigeria Today

Bitcoin Cash Price Technical Analysis – BCH/USD Testing Key Support

Key Points

Bitcoin cash price started a downside move after it traded as high as $1,834 against the US Dollar.

There is a crucial bullish trend line in place with support at $1,610 on the hourly chart of the BCH/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).

The pair is currently testing a major support area near $1,640, which could hold losses in the near term.

Bitcoin cash price remains supported above $1,600 against the US Dollar. BCH/USD is likely to bounce back once the current correction is over.

Bitcoin Cash Price Support

After a sharp upside move, bitcoin cash price formed a short-term top near $1,834 against the US Dollar. The price started a downside correction and declined below the $1,800 and $1,750 support levels. It also traded below the 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last leg from the $1,459 low to $1,834 high. However, there are many supports on the downside above the $1,600 level.

At the moment, the price is testing the 50% Fib retracement level of the last leg from the $1,459 low to $1,834 high at $1,645. The stated $1,645 level is acting as a strong support and preventing losses. Moreover, there is a crucial bullish trend line in place with support at $1,610 on the hourly chart of the BCH/USD pair. Therefore, there seems to be a major support zone above the $1,600 level. As long as the price is above the stated $1,645 and $1,610 support levels, it could bounce back.

Looking at the chart, there is a short-term resistance forming near the $1,750 level. A break above the stated $1,750 level could open the doors for a push towards the $1,800 level. Finally, a break above $1,834 may perhaps call for a test of $1,900.

Looking at the technical indicators:

Hourly MACD – The MACD for BCH/USD is back in the bearish zone.

Hourly RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BCH/USD is now well below the 50 level.

Major Support Level – $1,610

Major Resistance Level – $1,750

