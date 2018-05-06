 Bitcoin Cash Price Weekly Analysis – BCH/USD Accelerating Higher — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Bitcoin Cash Price Weekly Analysis – BCH/USD Accelerating Higher

Posted on May 6, 2018 in Bitcoin, Opinion | 0 comments

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Key Points

  • Bitcoin cash price surged higher and broke the $1,550 and $1,700 resistance levels against the US Dollar. There is a crucial bullish trend line forming with support near $1,680 on the 4-hours chart of the BCH/USD pair (data feed from Kraken).
  • The pair may correct a few points, but it remains supported above $1,650 in the near term.

Bitcoin cash price broke the $1,700 barrier against the US Dollar. BCH/USD is likely to accelerate higher as long as it stays above the $1,650 support.

Bitcoin Cash Price Support

There were continuous gains in bitcoin cash price from the $1,450 swing low against the US Dollar. The price surged higher and broke many barriers such as $1,500, $1,550 and $1,700. It even cleared the $1,800 hurdle and traded as high as $1,838 recently. The current price action is super bullish and it seems like the price may perhaps continue to grind higher towards $1,900 in the near term.

At the moment, the price is correcting lower and is trading below $1,800. However, there are many supports on the downside, starting with $1,750. The 23.6% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $1,229 low to $1,838 high is also at $1,694 to prevent declines. More importantly, there is a crucial bullish trend line forming with support near $1,680 on the 4-hours chart of the BCH/USD pair. The most significant support is positioned above the $1,600 level. Additionally, the 38.2% Fib retracement level of the last wave from the $1,229 low to $1,838 high is at $1,605.

Bitcoin Cash Price Weekly Analysis BCH USD

Looking at the chart, if the price corrects lower, the $1,650-1,680 zone is likely to act as a strong buy zone. On the upside, a break above the recent high of $1,838 could push the price above $1,900.

Looking at the technical indicators:

4-hours MACD – The MACD for BCH/USD is gaining momentum in the bullish zone.

4-hours RSI (Relative Strength Index) – The RSI for BTC/USD is in the overbought zone.

Major Support Level – $1,650

Major Resistance Level – $1,900

The post Bitcoin Cash Price Weekly Analysis – BCH/USD Accelerating Higher appeared first on NewsBTC.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from NewsBTC. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.