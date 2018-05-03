Black Panther Receives The Most Nominations At MTV Movie Awards — Nigeria Today

Black Panther Receives The Most Nominations At MTV Movie Awards

“Black Panther,” the Hollywood blockbuster which garnered rave reviews, on Thursday led nominations for the MTV Movie and TV Awards. The action movie about the fictional African kingdom of Wakanda and its king played by Chadwick Bosman received seven nominations including Best Movie for the June 18 awards, which will be decided by public voting. […]

The post Black Panther Receives The Most Nominations At MTV Movie Awards appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

