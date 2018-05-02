Bloody May Day! — Nigeria Today

Bloody May Day!
*Twin blasts rock Mubi Mosque, kill 30
*56 injured, hospitalized
*Blast devastating with high casualties – NEMA
While civil servants were busy celebrating Workers Day
across the country yesterday, twin explosion rocked Mubi
town in Adamawa state leaving no fewer than 30 people
dead and 56 others sustaining various degrees of injuries.
The Chief Medical Director of Mubi General Hospital, Dr.
Edgar Sakawa confirmed the fatality figures.
Eye witnesses told Nigerian Pilot that the explosives went off
one after another in a mosque and a nearby densely
populated second hand clothes market.
The Adamawa state police Command has confirmed the
bomb blast, saying two suicide bombers detonated the
explosives, the first at a mosque and the second in a
densely populated market.
Commissioner of Police, CP Abdullahi Yerima confirmed the
terror attack, saying, "twenty are in critical condition and are
receiving medical care at the Mubi General hospital".
The CP however declined to confirm any fatality, but assured
that "bomb squad of the Command has been dispatched to
prevent further explosions".
Nigerian Pilot gathered that the twin explosions went off at
around 1 pm, Tuesday, during midday Muslim prayers killing
all the worshippers while the second one was said to have
gone off 200 meters away in the vicinity of the second hand
clothing section of a market.
Sources from Mubi said that already, the military have
already cordoned off the area to prevent any eventuality.
The Adamawa state head of Operations, NEMA, Imam
Ambani has also confirmed the incident but said the agency
has deployed personnel to ascertain the situation as the
agency could not confirm the number of deaths yet.
The Police later confirmed that 24 worshippers were killed in
a twin-explosion at a mosque in Mubi, Adamawa which
occurred while they were holding the Zuhr (afternoon)
prayer.
The Police spokesperson in the state, Othman Abubakar, a
Superintendent of Police said the first of the blasts occurred
at about 1pm adding that while people were evacuating the
victims of the first blast, another explosion occurred.
In his words: ‘’as I am talking to you now, 24 persons are
confirmed dead. The scene has been cordoned-off by the
Anti-bomb squad and other security personnel.”
Eyewitnesses had earlier reported that ‘’many lives were lost
and several persons injured.’’
The explosion was allegedly triggered by a teenage boy
wearing a suicide vest.
Garba Habu, a local resident, said he counted over eight
corpses at the scene.
“A boy of about 18-19 -years wearing a suicide vest was said
to have entered the mosque along with other worshippers.
Immediately after the prayers, he detonated the bomb,” he
said.
Another resident, Isa Danladi, said he was about to leave his
house near the mosque when he heard the blast
“Many people died on the spot and several others were
taken to hospital with severe injuries,” he said.
“The mosque’s roof was blown off. The prayer was mid-way
when the bomber detonated the explosives. This is obviously
the work of Boko Haram,” he added.
Head of Adamawa State Emergency Management Agency,
Haruna Hamman Furo described the blast as “devastating”,
saying there were “high casualties”.
‘’It was a twin-blast and the detail is sketchy but we are in
touch with our partners of Red Cross and others that are
helping now.
‘’For now dead bodies are being evacuated and those
injured have been taken to hospitals, right now we are on
our way to Mubi,’’ he explained.
It would be recalled that there was a suicide attack last
November on a mosque at Kunu Araha, a northern suburb of
Mubi, which also killed dozens of worshippers.
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Nigerian Pilot News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!