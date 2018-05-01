 Blue Origin sends New Shepard space capsule to its highest altitude yet — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Blue Origin sends New Shepard space capsule to its highest altitude yet

Posted on May 1, 2018 in News, Technology | 0 comments

Blue Origin launched its New Shepard rocket from its spaceport in west Texas on Sunday, with the ascent taking the capsule to an altitude of 351,000 feet (66 miles, 107 km), several miles higher than previous launches.

The post Blue Origin sends New Shepard space capsule to its highest altitude yet appeared first on Digital Trends.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Digital Trends. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.