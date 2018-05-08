BN Living Sweet Spot: 2 Chainz proposes to Girlfriend Natasha Ward at the Met Gala — Nigeria Today

BN Living Sweet Spot: 2 Chainz proposes to Girlfriend Natasha Ward at the Met Gala

A lot is usually expected on fashion’s biggest night – Met Gala – with celebrities and fashion industry stars arriving in the most glamorous costumes.

2018’s however arrived with a twist: rapper 2 Chainz got down on one knee to propose to his girlfriend Natasha Ward.

The rapper said he decided on the spot to propose to her, and who can blame him, with Pope Rihanna in the room right there to marry them.

Watch the rapper propose below:

