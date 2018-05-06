BN Style Spotlight: Simi at the #12thHeadies Awards — Nigeria Today

BN Style Spotlight: Simi at the #12thHeadies Awards

Last night was indeed a big night for melodious singer Simi as she went home with three major Awards; the Best RnB Single for Smile for Me, the Best Recording of the Year for Joromi, and her album – Simisola – won the Album of the Year.

As she accepted her awards, we couldn’t help but notice how stylish she looked in a gold floor length dress by Nigerian fashion house Accost Collection.

The gold dress was filled with embellishments and stones from the neckline down to the cape.

The songstress finished off her look with a sleek ponytail which showed her facial features, bold red lips and gold chandelier earrings, shining like the star she is.

See photos below:

Credit:

Dress – @accostcollection

Styled by – @kie_kie__

Makeup – @arabylaide

Hair – @patricksbeautyzone

Photographer – @mofebamuyiwa

