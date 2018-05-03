Bobrisky steps out wearing a bra (Photos) — Nigeria Today

Bobrisky steps out wearing a bra (Photos)

Guys! Bobrisky is finally giving most ladies a run for their money.

The male barbie has gone from wearing earrings, to wearing proper ladies makeup, to wearing expensive human hair, to wearing high heels, to wearing female outfits, to fixing his nails, to piercing his belly button for a belly ring etc…

He has now started wearing bra!

He shared a photo of the bra his personal shopper bought for him and later rocked it with the sheer top below.

