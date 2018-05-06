Body of 10-year-old found in Mamelodi river - News24 — Nigeria Today

Body of 10-year-old found in Mamelodi river – News24
|
Pretoria East Rekord
|
Body of 10-year-old found in Mamelodi river
News24
The body of the missing 10-year-old was found in the Moretele River in Mamelodi, Pretoria on Sunday, police said. Katlego Joja from Mamelodi was last seen on May 3 at her home. Police spokesperson Captain Johannes Maheso said community members spotted …
Search for missing Mams girl ends in tragedy
Body of missing Mamelodi girl (10) found in river
