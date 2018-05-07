Boko Haram: Army rescues 1,000 women, children — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: Army rescues 1,000 women, children

The Nigerian Army, Monday, said it has rescued more than 1,000 persons held hostage by Boko Haram insurgents in some villages in Bama Local Government Area of Borno. The Director, Army Public Relations, Brig.-Gen. Texas Chukwu, disclosed this in a statement in Maiduguri. Chukwu said the rescue operation was conducted by troops of 22 Brigade […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

