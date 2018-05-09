 Boko Haram has no territory, says Nigeria's envoy - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Boko Haram has no territory, says Nigeria’s envoy – The Nation Newspaper

Posted on May 9, 2018 in Africa | 0 comments


The Nation Newspaper

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Boko Haram has no territory, says Nigeria's envoy
The Nation Newspaper
•UN condemns Birnin-Gwari attack. BOKO Haram terrorists no longer hold any territory in Nigeria. This was Nigeria's message to the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York, United States. Deputy Permanent Representative in UN Samson …
Boko Haram will take years to 'eliminate': UN envoyJournalducameroun.com – English – (press release)
Military rescues 1 000 Boko Haram victimsThe Herald
EXCLUSIVE: 'Please Hear Our Cry For Mercy' — Nurse, Midwives Abducted By Boko Haram Write BuhariSaharaReporters.com
Okayafrica
all 14 news articles »

 

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.