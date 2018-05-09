Boko Haram has no territory, says Nigeria's envoy - The Nation Newspaper — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram has no territory, says Nigeria’s envoy – The Nation Newspaper
|
The Nation Newspaper
|
Boko Haram has no territory, says Nigeria's envoy
The Nation Newspaper
•UN condemns Birnin-Gwari attack. BOKO Haram terrorists no longer hold any territory in Nigeria. This was Nigeria's message to the United Nations (UN) General Assembly in New York, United States. Deputy Permanent Representative in UN Samson …
Boko Haram will take years to 'eliminate': UN envoy
Military rescues 1 000 Boko Haram victims
EXCLUSIVE: 'Please Hear Our Cry For Mercy' — Nurse, Midwives Abducted By Boko Haram Write Buhari
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!