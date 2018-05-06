Boko Haram Insurgents Willing to Surrender Arms — Mama Boko Haram — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram Insurgents Willing to Surrender Arms — Mama Boko Haram

The founder of Complete Care and Aid Foundation, Mrs Aisha Wakil, fondly called ‘Mama Boko Haram’ has revealed that the Boko Haram insurgents that have wrecked havoc in the North- East part of the country may soon surrender.

Wakil, a former member of the Dialogue and Peaceful Resolution of Security Challenges in the North, set up by former President Goodluck Jonathan, said the insurgents will soon leave the bush and return home.

The human rights lawyer and mediator, who disclosed this at a fund raising for her foundation in Maiduguri, the Borno State capital, on Saturday, maintained that the islamist insurgents would “someday surrender their arms and return home.”

She noted that the insurgents were willing to give up their arms, insisting that she would continue to support efforts to return peace to the troubled zone.

Speaking on what her foundation represents, the lawyer pointed out that the foundation was established to care for victims of the insurgency, including orphans and displaced persons.

Wakil said that the foundation will continue to intervene in the areas of education, health care and psychosocial support.

