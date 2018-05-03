Boko Haram: Red Cross re-unites mother, daughter after 4 years — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: Red Cross re-unites mother, daughter after 4 years

The International Committee of the Red Cross, ICRC, said, yesterday, that it re-united a mother, Aishatu Shehu, with her seven-year old daughter, Amina, after they were separated for four years as a result of the Boko Haram insurgency.

Pamela Ongoma, an official of ICRC in Adamawa, who disclosed this, said the duo were re-united following several contacts through phone calls, photograph exchange and other means.

She said Amina was separated from her mother in 2014 when she was three-years-old after an attack on their village in Askira Uba Local Government Area of Borno State.

Ongoma said Aishatu was located in Maiha Local Government Area of Adamawa State while her daughter was traced to an adopted mother in Dusulu village of Damboa Local Government Area of Borno State in 2017.

“The ICRC in collaboration with the Nigeria Red Cross Society today (yesterday) reunited a mother and her daughter after four years of separation,” Ongoma said.

Recall that no fewer than 23 families were reunited in the North East Zone in 2016 after they were separated due to the Boko Haram conflict.

