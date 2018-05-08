Boko Haram: Soldiers elope with young women — report - Daily Trust — Nigeria Today

Boko Haram: Soldiers elope with young women — report – Daily Trust
|
Daily Trust
|
Boko Haram: Soldiers elope with young women — report
Daily Trust
Communities in the Lake Chad Basin are complaining of misconducts of security personnel deployed to fight insurgency in the area. They alleged that the soldiers were eloping with girls and young women from the communities. This was contained in a …
