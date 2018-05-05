 Boko Haram Will Soon Surrender To FG – Mama Boko Haram — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

Boko Haram Will Soon Surrender To FG – Mama Boko Haram

Posted on May 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

The Nigerian military may soon have nothing more to worry about from dreaded Islamist terror group Boko Haram. Human rights activist, Aisha Wakil, who is popularly known as ‘Mama Boko Haram’ revealed that the members of the group will soon surrender their weapons and head home. According to The Sun, Wakil made this known in […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

The post Boko Haram Will Soon Surrender To FG – Mama Boko Haram appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.