Bomb: NEMA donates medical equipment to Mubi General Hospital — Nigeria Today

Posted on May 4, 2018 in Health | 0 comments

National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has donated medical equipment for the treatment of survivors of Tuesday’s twin bomb blasts in Mubi, Adamawa. The attack on a Mosque and a market left at least 69 dead and scores critically injured. Mr Abbani Imam, the NEMA Officer-In-Charge of Adamawa and Taraba, presented the equipment to the management of Mubi General Hospital on Friday in Mubi, according to the News Agency of Nigeria, NAN.

