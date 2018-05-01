Bombing of Nwodo’s home: Ohanaeze blames Federal Government — Nigeria Today

Bombing of Nwodo’s home: Ohanaeze blames Federal Government

Apex Igbo social-political organization, Ohanaeze Ndigbo, has blamed the Federal Government’s inability to stem the tide of insecurity in different parts of the country for the bombing of the home of its leader, John Nwodo in Enugu yesterday. While laying curses on the perpetrators, the group stressed that the attack on Nwodo would not deter […]

