Boni Khalwale dismisses President Kenyatta's apology - Daily Nation — Nigeria Today

Boni Khalwale dismisses President Kenyatta’s apology – Daily Nation
|
Daily Nation
|
Boni Khalwale dismisses President Kenyatta's apology
Daily Nation
Ford-Kenya deputy party leader Boni Khalwale has dismissed the apology made by President Uhuru Kenyatta during his State of the Nation address as deceptive to Kenyans. He said Mr Kenyatta needs to take action on issues that engulfed the country last …
Handshake effects: Orengo visits State House for first time in over 5 years
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!