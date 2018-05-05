 Brave New Mum Shot While Trying To Save Her Partner — Nigeria Today
Brave New Mum Shot While Trying To Save Her Partner

Posted on May 5, 2018 in News | 0 comments

A brave new mum was shot while trying to shield her police officer boyfriend’s body after he was hit in the head during the Las Vegas shooting. Summer Clyburn, who has a three-month-old baby girl, was “covering” her badly-injured partner, Michael Gracia, when she was struck by a bullet. The pair were taken to hospital […]

