Brazilian federal court upholds output cut at Norsk Hydro's Alunorte - Reuters — Nigeria Today

Brazilian federal court upholds output cut at Norsk Hydro’s Alunorte – Reuters
|
The Lincolnian Online
|
Brazilian federal court upholds output cut at Norsk Hydro's Alunorte
Reuters
SAO PAULO, May 1 (Reuters) – A Brazilian federal judge on Tuesday upheld a state court decision handed down in February that forced Norsk Hydro ASA to cut output at a major alumina refinery, the latest blow for the Norwegian company's operations in …
Norsk Hydro (NHYDY) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages
Norsk Hydro ASA (NHYDY) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts
Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share
Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Business - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!