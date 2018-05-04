Breakers sign rebounding machine Majok Majok - New Zealand Herald — Nigeria Today

Breakers sign rebounding machine Majok Majok – New Zealand Herald
Yahoo Sports
Breakers sign rebounding machine Majok Majok
New Zealand Herald
The SKYCITY Breakers have revealed their latest move into free agency, confirming the signing of athletic big Majok Majok, luring the fringe Boomer away from Championship winning Melbourne United. 69" (2016cm) tall and quick on his feet, Majok arrives …
