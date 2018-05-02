Breaking: 15 Feared Dead, Houses Razed Down As Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Overrun 3 Adamawa Villages — Nigeria Today

Breaking: 15 Feared Dead, Houses Razed Down As Suspected Fulani Herdsmen Overrun 3 Adamawa Villages

Three communities in Numan local government area of Adamawa state, have been overran by suspected Fulani militiamen. Fleeing residents told the Nigerian Pilot that Bolki, Bang and Gon have been overran by suspected Fulani militiamen who razed down many buildings in the affected villages.

They alleged that the attackers stormed the area shortly after troops of the Nigerian Army ransacked the villages to enforce the disarmament of citizens in line with a presidential directive.

Chairman of Numan local government area Hon Arnold Jibla confirmed the attack. He however declined to provide fatality figures as according to him, the attack was still raging at the time of this report.

However, locals said that no fewer than 15 persons have been killed in the Wednesday evening raid, just as they said property worth millions of naira have been destroyed.

The Police Public Relations Officer, PPRO Othman Abubakar could not confirm outright, saying he was yet to be briefed but promised to get back.

Numan local government has experienced several herdsmen/farmers clashes in the past six months.

