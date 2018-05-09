Breaking: Again, IGP, Idris shuns Senate - Vanguard — Nigeria Today

Breaking: Again, IGP, Idris shuns Senate – Vanguard
|
Vanguard
|
Breaking: Again, IGP, Idris shuns Senate
Vanguard
As Senators condemn Act, Move into closed door session to take a decision on Police boss. By Henry Umoru. ABUJA- FOR the third time in two weeks, the Inspector General of Police, IGP, Ibrahim Idris who was billed to appear before the Senate today has …
IGP Ibrahim Idris shuns Senate for the 3rd time
BREAKING: Tension as IGP snubs senate for third time
BREAKING: We must take very drastic action, senators vow as IG ignores third summons
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from Africa - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!