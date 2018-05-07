BREAKING! Buhari embarks on four-day medical trip on Tuesday — Nigeria Today

BREAKING! Buhari embarks on four-day medical trip on Tuesday

President will on Tuesday embark on a four-day medical trip to the United Kingdom, Punch report reveals. According to a statement on Monday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, the President’s trip is at the instance of hia doctor. He said Buhari would return to the country on Saturday. […]

