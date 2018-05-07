Breaking: Buhari heads to London on medical visit, after stopover visit – Presidency — Nigeria Today

Breaking: Buhari heads to London on medical visit, after stopover visit – Presidency
President Muhammad Buhari will tomorrow, May 8th proceed on a trip to the United Kingdom to see his foreign doctors. This was made known by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu in a post on his Facebook page. Shehu posted, “President Muhammed Buhari will tomorrow, Tuesday undertake a four-day trip to the United Kingdom. In the course […]
The post Breaking: Buhari heads to London on medical visit, after stopover visit – Presidency appeared first on The Herald Nigeria Newspaper.
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from The Herald Nigeria Newspaper. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!