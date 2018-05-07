 Breaking: Buhari heads to London on medical visit, after stopover visit – Presidency — Nigeria Today
Breaking: Buhari heads to London on medical visit, after stopover visit – Presidency

Posted on May 7, 2018 in Politics | 0 comments

President Muhammad Buhari will tomorrow, May 8th proceed on a trip to the United Kingdom to see his foreign doctors. This was made known by presidential spokesperson, Garba Shehu in a post on his Facebook page. Shehu posted, “President Muhammed Buhari will tomorrow, Tuesday undertake a four-day trip to the United Kingdom. In the course […]

