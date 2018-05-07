BREAKING: Buhari set to depart Nigeria for UK on medicals - Daily Post Nigeria — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Buhari set to depart Nigeria for UK on medicals – Daily Post Nigeria
|
Daily Post Nigeria
|
BREAKING: Buhari set to depart Nigeria for UK on medicals
Daily Post Nigeria
President Muhammadu Buhari is set to depart Nigeria for the United Kingdom for medicals, the Presidency said on Monday. Garba Shehu, Buhari's Senior Special Assistant on Media made this disclosure in a statement Monday night. Garba said the president …
Buhari to embark on medical trip Tuesday, May 8
Breaking: Buhari off to London for medicals – Presidency
BREAKING: Buhari travels to UK for medical reasons
Learn how to make money online. Click here
Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG
This post was syndicated from World - Google News. Click here to read the full text on the original website.
Comments
Be the First to Comment!