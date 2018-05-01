Breaking: Central Bank Of Nigeria Head Office In Abuja On Fire — Nigeria Today

Breaking: Central Bank Of Nigeria Head Office In Abuja On Fire
Reports reaching us at the moment has it that the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) head office in Abuja is currently on fire. As at the time of filling this report, attempt was still on to put off the fire. More Details Soon…
