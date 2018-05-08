BREAKING: Fayose’s deputy, Olusola emerges PDP Ekiti guber candidate — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Fayose’s deputy, Olusola emerges PDP Ekiti guber candidate

Prof. Kolapo Olusola, deputy governor of Ekiti State has emerged as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate. He polled 1,191 votes to beat former party spokesman, Prince Dayo Adeyeye, who polled 770 votes. Total number of votes were 1,968 while 7 were void. The third aspirant, Senator Abiodun Olujimi, had earlier withdrawn shortly before […]

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

