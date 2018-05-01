 BREAKING! FG Bans Production Of Codeine Based Syrups In Nigeria — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BREAKING! FG Bans Production Of Codeine Based Syrups In Nigeria

Posted on May 1, 2018 in Weird News/Gist | 0 comments

The Federal Ministry of Health has directed the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) to ban with immediate effect further issuance of permits for the importation of codeine as active pharmaceutical ingredient for cough preparations. PoliticsNGR learned that the Minister of Health, Professor Isaac Adewole made this known in his office […]

The post BREAKING! FG Bans Production Of Codeine Based Syrups In Nigeria appeared first on Timeofgist.

Have you read Trendiee Today? Click here to read

Do you have something awesome to share with the world? Click here to share

Do you ever have any question about anything you wish to ask and get answer? Click here to ask

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Timeofgist. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.