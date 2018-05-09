 BREAKING: Fire engulfs BEDC substation in Delta — Nigeria Today
Pages Navigation Menu

Latest and breaking news, sports and all that is trending today

BREAKING: Fire engulfs BEDC substation in Delta

Posted on May 9, 2018 in News | 0 comments

Fire has engulfed the Benin Electricity Distribution Company,BEDC, substation at Okoloba junction in Effurun,Uvwie Local Government Area of Delta State, DAILY POST is reporting. The incident has consequently forced residents out of their homes, as they scampered for safety for safety out of fear of being electrocuted. Road users on their part, had to take […]

Learn how to make money online. Click here

BREAKING: Fire engulfs BEDC substation in Delta

Learn how to make money online. Click here

Follow us on twitter @NigeriaTodayNG

Also, Like us on facebook

This post was syndicated from Daily Post Nigeria. Click here to read the full text on the original website.

Comments

Be the First to Comment!

avatar
  Subscribe  
Notify of
Download the Nigeria Today app from Play store. Click here download now
Hello. Add your message here.