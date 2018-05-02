BREAKING: Kannywood actress, Hauwa Maina, is dead - Premium Times — Nigeria Today

BREAKING: Kannywood actress, Hauwa Maina, is dead – Premium Times
BREAKING: Kannywood actress, Hauwa Maina, is dead
Premium Times
Kannyood actress, Hawwa Maina, is dead. She died at a Kano hospital Wednesday night. Confirming the death, popular Kannywood actor, Ali Nuhu, told PREMIUM TIMES the celebrity died at the hospital after an illness. “Yes Hauwa Maina is dead,” Ali Nuhu …
